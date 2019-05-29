Boys tracksters win state medals











Donovan McBride











Columbia’s 4×100 meter relay team

At the IHSA boys state track meet in Charleston on Saturday, several local athletes ended the season in style.

Columbia’s 4×100 meter relay team of Ronnie Hunsaker, Brandon Hall, Donavan Bieber and Ryan Groszek placed eighth in the Class 2A state final. The relay team placed eighth in Friday’s prelims to qualify for Saturday’s final

Hunsaker also placed sixth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump at state. The junior jumped 21 feet, eight inches in the long jump and 43 feet, seven inches in the triple jump.

During Friday’s prelims, Hunsaker placed fifth in the long jump and second in the triple jump…

