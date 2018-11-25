Boys hoops season now underway

All five local high school basketball teams kicked off their 2018-19 seasons in tournaments taking place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Gibault, Valmeyer and Dupo competed at the annual Thanksgiving tourney at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, which concluded Saturday.

The Hawks went 2-2 in tourney play, falling in the fifth place game to St. Louis College Prep on Saturday afternoon, 57-52. Gibault was outscored 23-4 in the fourth quarter. Karson Huels led the Hawks with 25 points.

On Friday, Gibault posted a 67-46 win over Gillespie. The Hawks got going early, leading 23-5 after one quarter. Johnny Adams was the high-point man for Gibault with 25.

Following their 61-31 win over Dupo to start tourney play Nov. 20, Gibault lost 57-46 to Litchfield on Wednesday. Huels scored 25 points, including 7-for-14 shooting from three-point range.

Valmeyer also competed at Metro-East Lutheran, going 1-3 under new head coach Neil Siburt.

Following an opening game loss to Gillespie last Monday, the Pirates topped Wood River, 67-60, on Wednesday. Philip Reinhardt scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Pirates shot 47 percent from the floor for the game.

On Friday, Valmeyer looked flat in a 55-25 loss to Marissa. The Pirates were down 32-11 at halftime and never recovered.

On Saturday, the Pirates battled hard in a 37-33 loss to Piasa Southwestern. Valmeyer led 18-14 at halftime but just couldn’t hold on. John Fausz scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and had two blocked shots.

Dupo went 2-2 at the Metro-East Lutheran tourney, dropping the first two games without top player Kelvin Swims. He made an immediate impact in his first game back on Friday, scoring 23 points in a 51-43 win over Wood River.

On Saturday, Swims recorded a triple-double (18 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) in Dupo’s 59-33 win over Metro-East Lutheran JV. Tyler Kyle added 17 points for the Tigers.

At the Wesclin Thanksgiving Tournament, Waterloo followed up its 56-18 defeat at the hands of Nashville on Tuesday with a 32-29 victory over the host Warriors on Wednesday. Tre Wahlig led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who battle Mascoutah on Tuesday and take on rival Columbia on Wednesday.

Columbia opened Wesclin tourney play Wednesday night with a 59-53 loss to Mascoutah. Jon Peterson scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Eagles, who were outscored 18-10 in the fourth quarter.

Columbia battles Nashville on Tuesday night.