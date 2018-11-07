Birrittier reflects on FFA officer experience

Joey Birrittier’s FFA career began unremarkably.

As a freshman at Waterloo High School, his guidance counselor told him to sign up for an elective class. He told the counselor to pick.

She signed him up for an agriculture class, which soon found him in the school’s FFA program.

“I like to say it’s a happy accident,” Joey said. “I’m grateful for that occurrence.”

He went on to hold positions in the Waterloo FFA chapter and at the regional level before eventually becoming Illinois FFA President last June.

Then, this year, he ran for a position as a national FFA officer, making it to the final 23 candidates before being eliminated.

Joey spoke with the Republic-Times about his experience as a state officer and the run for national office…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the November 7, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.