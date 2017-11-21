Betty Jean Peters | Obituary

Betty Jean Peters, 73, of Millstadt, died at her home Nov. 17, 2017.

She was born Dec. 28, 1943, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Helmut and Vivian Kinzinger (nee Cashion).

Betty was a graduate of the Waterloo High School Class of 1961. She was employed with the U.S. Army, Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., and at Scott Air Force Base before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois. She retired from the U.S. Attorney’s Office as the administrative officer with more than 25 years of service.

She was an active member of the Millstadt community. She was a member of the Millstadt Civic Club for many years, serving as president, vice president and recording secretary.

She was a charter member of General Federation Women’s Clubs Illinois Nancy’s Bluebirds, and an active member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Illinois, holding numerous positions on the Illinois State Board including recording secretary for the executive committee.

As a member of Hope Christian Church, she served as an ambassador and a greeter at Sunday services, and as a volunteer at Hope Food Pantry.

She is survived by her children Tamara “Tammi” (James Landry) Peters of Millstadt, and Jason (Lawanda Shepherd) Peters of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren Brandon (Danielle) Peters of Ft. Polk, La., Bailee Boker of Millstadt, and Jordan Peters of Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.; great-grandson Owen Peters; brother Richard (Mary) Kinzinger of Waterloo; sisters Mary (Richard) Dambacher of Freeburg, Delores (Dee) Kinzinger of Millstadt, and Alice (Richard) Betlach of Millstadt; along with nieces, nephews and many friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Walter Eugene Kinzinger, who died in infancy.

Visitation was Nov. 20, at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, and Nov. 21, at the Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

Funeral services were Nov. 21, at the church.

Interment followed at Kolmar Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Those wishing to make a memorial in Betty’s name are asked to make the donation to the USO of St. Louis, or the Diabetes Foundation-Diabetes Research Institute.

