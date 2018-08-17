Belleville Rockies | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Belleville Rockies of the Mon-Clair League.

The Rockies defeated the St. Louis Printers, 2-1 and 6-5, in 11 and nine innings, respectively, to sweep the Mon-Clair League championship series and win the league title Saturday at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville. Mike Breyman hit a two-run home run to win game one and was named playoff MVP after going 8-for-16 with four homers and 11 RBIs in four playoff games.

Belleville’s roster included Waterloo High School graduates Alex Wittenauer and Cole Milam along with Waterloo resident Jim Thompson as assistant coach. (submitted photo)