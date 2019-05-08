Baseball teams enter stretch run

Waterloo pitcher Drake Downing is 5-1 on the season with a 2.03 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 41.3 innings

The high school baseball season has entered its seventh-inning stretch with conference play wrapping up and regionals looming.

Gibault (19-7) is trying to end its regular season on a winning note prior to the start of Class 1A Okawville Regional play next week.

The Hawks will take on the winner of Mulberry Grove vs. Lebanon on May 15.

Gibault won 7-1 over Metro-East Lutheran on Monday, scoring four runs in the fifth inning and twice in the seventh to pull away late. Cam Kincheloe went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Max Kostelac added a hit and two RBIs.

Mark Branz struck out 11, walked only one and surrendered one hit in a complete game win.

Gibault hosted Highland on Tuesday, hosts Carlyle on Friday and will play at Valmeyer on Saturday morning to end the regular season.

In addition to his 5-0 mound mark and 2.50 ERA, Branz is hitting .432 with 16 doubles, 22 RBIs and 32 runs.

Austin Sweeney is hitting .427 with 34 runs. Cole Buckner is hitting .423 with a team-high 29 RBIs.

Tim Reinholz is 3-2 on the mound with a 4.35 ERA and is hitting .341 with 22 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

Valmeyer (13-14) will begin Class 1A New Athens Regional play May 15 against the winner of Dupo vs. Marissa…

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Republic-Times or click here to subscribe.

