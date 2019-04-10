Baseball teams blasting ahead

Gibault’s Austin Sweeney celebrates after scoring against Columbia at GCS Ballpark on Friday night. For more photos of recent baseball action, click here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The high school baseball season is heating up as local squads enter the heart of their regular season schedules.

It had been smooth sailing for Waterloo (8-2) this spring until Monday’s Mississippi Valley Conference opener against Mascoutah. The Bulldogs lost 6-1.

The game was tied 1-1 in the sixth until Mascoutah plated five runs to pull away.

On Saturday, Waterloo won 10-0 over Cahokia and 11-2 over Gibault.

Nick Schlemmer struck out five in four and two-thirds innings of shutout pitching and Logan Hopfinger went 3-for-4 with two RBIs against Cahokia.

Tyson Roedl doubled and tripled with three RBIs and Ty Kueper and Josh Wittenauer added two hits apiece in the win over cross-town rival Gibault.

Dustin Crawford struck out seven in the complete game mound victory.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs blasted Valmeyer, 11-3. Kyle Ronat hit his first varsity home run and Drake Downing struck out seven over four innings.

Waterloo hopes to enjoy some home cooking over the next few days, hosting Highland on Wednesday, Mater Dei on Friday, Pinckneyville on Saturday and Triad on Monday.

Ty Kueper is hitting .550 with six doubles and nine RBIs for the ‘Dogs, followed by Marcus Heusohn at .412, Trey Kueper at .409 with nine runs and Wittenauer at .400 with eight RBIs.

Gibault (11-2) won 12-8 last Tuesday at Father McGivney. Eric Schreder went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Ian Metcalf went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. The game was tied 8-8 after five innings.

On Friday, the Hawks pulled out a thrilling 1-0 victory over rival Columbia at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. With the game tied 0-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Metcalf’s single up the middle scored Austin Sweeney.

That was all the offense starting pitcher Mark Branz needed. He struck out nine in six and two-thirds innings of shutout ball before leaving due to the pitch count limit. Nick Weilbacher came on to record a one-out save.

On Saturday, the Hawks won 11-0 over Cahokia before falling to the Bulldogs.

To read more, pick up a copy of the April 10, 2019, edition of the Republic-Times, or to subscribe, click here.