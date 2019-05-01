Baseball season sliding along

Valmeyer’s Riley McCarthy slides at home plate as Gibault catcher Josh Papenberg awaits the throw during last Monday’s game between the Pirates and Hawks at Ss. Peter & Paul Field in Waterloo. McCarthy was ruled safe at the plate as the Pirates went on to edge the Hawks in nine innings, 10-8. (Corey Saathoff photo)

High school baseball teams are taking to local diamonds whenever they are dry enough, playing to mostly favorable results.

Rainouts have played tricks on the regular season schedule, but there are enough teams willing to get a game in when the sun is shining.

Gibault and Columbia are flying the highest of the local squads at 18-5 and 17-4, respectively.

The Hawks won 4-2 over Alton on Monday. Cole Buckner went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Mark Branz struck out five in five sharp innings for the victory…

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Republic-Times or click here to subscribe.