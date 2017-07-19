Baebler Farm aims to cultivate youth

Down a stretch of country road south of Waterloo exists a vast expanse of land ripe with the potential for conservation projects and educational experiences.

The land at 4022 JJ Road, known as the Baebler Educational Farm, only recently became a place to cultivate programs for youth in Monroe County when the late Vera Baebler donated the property in 2014.

“Vera wanted the property to be kept in its natural state for youth, families, schools and groups to enjoy the beauty of nature through an outdoor learning environment,” said Don Schrader, Monroe County Extension & 4-H Education Foundation president.

Years later, the foundation has made significant strides toward honoring that agreement as Susan Rick, Baebler Educational Farm coordinator, leads the charge in maintenance, cleaning, searching for grants and developing programs and events for the farm.

“From March of last year to March of this year, we did a whole lot,” Rick said.

However, she said a lot of renovations and projects are left to be completed, and will require additional funding. That’s where a new Illinois Clean Energy Foundation grant comes into play…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the July 19 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these location.