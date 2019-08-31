ATV crash near Valmeyer
By Corey Saathoff
on August 31, 2019 at 6:31 pm
Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6:20 p.m. Saturday to a property on Berger Road in rural Monroe County for an ATV crash involving a 13-year-old. Initial reports are the young patient sustained a leg injury.
