Assessments up slightly

Monroe County property tax assessments for 2016 are completed, according to county assessor Carl Wuertz.

The assessments appear in this week’s Republic-Times.

Wuertz said Monroe County’s equalized assessed valuation for the 18,700 property parcels in the county is $916,196,413, pending any individual reviews of the Board of Appeals.

While some assessments have declined slightly from the prior year, and others have increased somewhat, the across-the-county figures represent a slight increase from a year ago.

Assessments are based on median property sales recorded in Monroe County over a three-year period.

There will be a 30-day period for citizens to lodge formal complaints about their tax assessments. To contact the assessor’s office, call 939-8681, ext. 211…>>>

