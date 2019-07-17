Arrests made in Columbia carjacking

Area law enforcement agencies assisted Columbia police following an armed carjacking and robbery that took place late Tuesday night in Bolm-Schuhkraft Park. Three suspects, two of them juveniles, were taken into custody a short time later.

Columbia police officers responded shortly after 11:15 p.m. to the area of Route 3 at Veterans Parkway in an attempt to locate three suspects in a stolen black Ford Fusion. Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said the incident occurred near the batting cages in the park.

The victim, a male, was not injured in the incident, Paul said, and knew the suspects involved this case.

“It was not a random situation,” the chief said.

Columbia alerted neighboring agencies through an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network bulletin in an attempt to locate the suspects. With the assistance of the Dupo Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Millstadt Police Department, the suspects were quickly detained.

The stolen car was ditched on I-255 near Dupo, and the suspects had attempted to escape on foot, police said.

Antwan L. Tompkin, 18, of Cahokia is in custody at the Monroe County Jail awaiting charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and aggravated battery. Charges allege that he used a firearm in the incident.

Information on the two juveniles in this case has been forwarded to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. The case remains under investigation.