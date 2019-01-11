Man charged in Waterloo shooting death

A 30-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the shooting death of a 35-year-old Fults man in the 100 block of North Church Street in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Police Department responded along with Monroe County EMS to a residence in the 100 block of North Church Street shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, where a man was found unresponsive in the basement. The man, identified by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office as Steven P. Becker, 35, of Fults, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“The nature of death appeared suspicious and a death investigation was initiated,” Waterloo Police Chief Mike Douglas stated in a press release.

“The death investigation conducted at the scene indicated that Mr. Becker died as a result of a homicide,” Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill stated in a press release. “An autopsy conducted on Sunday morning confirmed that Mr. Becker died as a result of a homicide.”

With assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, Millstadt Police Department and St. Clair County Special Response Team, a suspect was arrested late Friday in St. Clair County in connection with this case.

On Sunday, Kyle M. Roider, 30, of Waterloo, was charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery. Court information alleges that on Jan. 9, Roider, listed in the charges with an address of 107 N. Church Street, “discharged a firearm into the right leg” of Becker and “discharged a firearm into the head” of Becker, resulting in his death.

Roider is being held without bond in the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo and is expected to make a court appearance at 9:30 a.m. Monday.