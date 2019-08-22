Armed carjacking in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Route 3 just north of the Palmer Road overpass after a man was seen by motorists lying at the side of the road and appeared injured.

The victim, identified only by police as not a resident of Monroe County, said he was driving his dark gray 2008 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab on Route 3 with three other acquaintances when one of the occupants pulled a gun on him and forced him out of this truck.

The truck continued north on Route 3 onto westbound I-255 into Missouri, police said.

“The victim and occupants in the truck all knew each other,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

The truck had Illinois plates 2489346B, police said. The victim sustained scrapes and bruises in the incident but did not require medical transport.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.

This is the second carjacking reported in Columbia in the past two months. For information on the other incident, click here.