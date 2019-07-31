‘Another great fair’ in the books

Pictured are 6-year-old Charlotte and 5-year-old Thomas Riebeling of Waterloo enjoying the mini roller coaster during the Monroe County Fair on Thursday. See more fair photos online by clicking here.

Although it got off to a bit of a rocky start with rain cancelling Monday night’s tractor pull, the Monroe County Fair enjoyed yet another successful year.

“It was just another great fair,” Monroe County Fair Association President Don Schrader told the Republic-Times. “It was contributed to by great weather, a great community and all the support from all the businesses. We are blessed in Monroe County to get the support we have.”

While the rain may have dampened spirits last Monday night, it helped ensure high turnout throughout the week as temperatures fell from sweltering to mild…

