Annbriar celebrating 25 years of tee times

In 1993, Annbriar Golf Course opened in Waterloo, bearing the name of the woman who originated it.

Ann Nobbe had the idea for something golf related in the area after getting her family interested in the sport.

“She introduced us to the game,” Annbriar general manager Russ Nobbe remembered. “She kind of floated the idea around to build a golf course or driving range.”

Ann never saw her idea come to fruition, dying in a car crash in January 1990.

“That was kind of the bump that dad needed to really get going on the golf course,” Russ said. “It became somewhat of a memorial. There was a lot of feeling behind that.”

So, on May 13, 1991, work began on Annbriar golf course, which was founded by a group of investors that included William Nobbe.

After two years of construction and working on the land, which was part of a farm the Nobbes owned, Annbriar opened on May 28, 1993.

Russ, who has worked at Annbriar, at least off and on, since it opened, said the response was extraordinary.

“Business when we opened was phenomenal,” he said. “We did a seven-day advance on tee times. You would fill up the next Saturday by 7 a.m.”

“There was a lot of positive comments,” Russ added. “Everybody’s always enjoyed the golf course – the design, the conditioning. We’ve always had a really good response.”

Soon after opening, however, the nascent golf course faced adversity

