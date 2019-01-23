American dreams realized

They came from 30 countries, including South Africa, Mexico, Canada, Jamaica, Nepal, Honduras, Bulgaria, Taiwan, Burma, China, Peru, Belarus, New Zealand, Cambodia, Zambia, Ghana, Bulgaria, Burma, Thailand, Iran, Iraq and South Korea.

They had different professions: doctor, professor, retail worker, member of the Armed Forces, baby sitter, college student, programmer, nurse, teacher and nonprofit employee.

They ranged in age from 19 to 86.

As different as they may seem, these 58 people had one thing in common: they became citizens as part of a naturalization ceremony last Wednesday at Waterloo High School.

“It was a blessing to be part of this,” said Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron, who attended the event. “It makes you realize all that we take for granted being born here.”

Officiated by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, the ceremony marked the conclusion of a long process for these people…>>>

Read more in the January 23, 2019, issue.

