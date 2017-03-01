 Alumni embody Gibault’s continued success - Republic-Times | News

Alumni embody Gibault’s continued success

By on March 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

Gibault Catholic High School — with more than 3,000 graduates since first opening its doors — continues a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2017.

An anniversary open house takes place this Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. at the school for alumni, former faculty and staff, parents and friends. The open house will give alumni the opportunity to visit campus and reminisce with classmates.

For a more organized method of socializing with their class, each decade — 1950s and 60s era graduates will meet in the same place — will be separated into different areas of the school. Everyone is invited to the gym for music and dancing at 8 p.m.

There will also be a cash bar and souvenirs for sale. Contact sev@gibaulthawks.com or visit GibaultHawks.com for more information.

In recognition of Gibault’s milestone, the Republic-Times interviewed several alumni to see where they are now and find out how attending the private school has helped them succeed in their careers…>>>

