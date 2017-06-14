After the fire, Hopskeller breathes new life

Seen as one of the more unstable of the elements, fire has its advantages and disadvantages.

The flames that consumed Matt Schweizer’s prized business at 116 E. Third Street in Waterloo last fall, for instance, were a destructive force as they drew shut the curtains over his dream of running a successful microbrewery, following just one month of operation.

Schweizer felt “heartbroken” over seeing part of Hopskeller Brewing Company’s ceiling caved in, his apartment on the floor above heavily damaged from the smoke, and his brewing tanks beyond repair.

But amid the devastation, he began picking up the pieces.

“There was never any doubt we were going to reopen,” the Hopskeller founder and brewmaster assured. “When I saw it (the same day of the fire), I thought, ‘Well, we’ve got to rebuild.’”

Eight months later, Schweizer is starting to see rebuilding efforts come together in an amazing way, with plans to reopen this August. New brewery equipment will allow for the production of much more beer at a time.

A new pizza oven will adjust wait times — Schweizer said in the month the brewery was first open the kitchen would produce one pizza every 3.5 minutes, but some customers would still wait up to two hours for their order.

“It wasn’t that pizzas weren’t getting made. It’s just so many to make,” he said. “This is going to fix that in a really good way.”

Getting back to Hopskeller’s main attraction, Schweizer said he also plans to unveil several new beers to bring the total on tap up to 12…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the June 14 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.