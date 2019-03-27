A perfect season for VJHS volleyball

Pictured is the Valmeyer Junior High School eighth grade volleyball team with its first place trophy at the SIJHSAA Class S state tournament in Herrin.

The Valmeyer Junior High School eighth grade volleyball team completed its dream season by winning four matches at the SIJHSAA Class S state tournament in Herrin on Saturday, including the title match against St. Rose.

The Pirates also defeated Century, St. Bruno and Trinity Stewardson and finished the season with a perfect 37-0 record.

Valmeyer opened the tourney with a 25-9, 25-8 win over Century. The second match was against a scrappy St. Bruno team, and it was much closer. Valmeyer won the first set, 25-21, dropped the second set, 26-24, but came out aggressive in the third set and cruised to victory. Up next was Trinity-Stewardson in the semifinals. Valmeyer dropped the first set, 26-24, but rallied to win the second set 25-23 and close out the match at 15-12.

Valmeyer downed St. Rose, 25-20, 25-22, to take the top trophy.

