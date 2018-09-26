 A patriot remembered - Republic-Times | News

A patriot remembered

By on September 26, 2018 at 12:39 pm

The Long Knives Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution performs a ceremonial gun salute in honor of Revolutionary War veteran William Whiteside Jr. during Sunday’s memorial marking dedication outside the Shoemaker Schoolhouse in Columbia. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The name and story of one of Monroe County’s founding fathers won’t be lost to history as so many others are, thanks to the efforts of the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter.

Their decades of work resulted in the installation of a monument to William Whiteside Jr. outside the historic Shoemaker Schoolhouse at the intersection of South Main Street and Gall Road just off Route 3 in Columbia. It was dedicated Sunday, on a picture perfect early autumn afternoon.

“Today’s marking is the culmination of over 30 years’ worth of time and effort,” current chapter regent Barb Buchanan.

The Whiteside Station Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was established Sept. 23, 1986, and named after William Whiteside Jr. From the beginning, members wanted to get Whiteside recognition for his role in helping shape northern Monroe County and Columbia. 

“It’s taken (32 years) to accomplish our goal,” Buchanan said.

In fact, the quest to give Whiteside his due has been a family affair. Chapter member Florence Mulligan’s mother, Mary Ella Gober, was the first regent of the newly formed DAR chapter.

“I think it’s wonderful we were finally able to get everything together,” Mulligan said following Sunday’s ceremony. 

William Whiteside Jr. was a Revolutionary War veteran from North Carolina. He and his brothers all fought in the celebrated Battle of King’s Mountain.

After fighting the British, William settled with his family, including brothers Thomas and John, in 1792 on 400 acres in northern Monroe County…>>> 

