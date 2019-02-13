Police Blotter | 2/6/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 23

Kaalon Hill, 24, of Cahokia, was picked up on an arrest warrant for felony obstructing justice following a Dec. 11 incident.

Jan. 31

Corrine N. Lockett, 22, of Columbia, was issued a local ordinance violation for possession of cannabis and arrested for driving while license suspended and driving on suspended registration at 701 Old State Route 3.

Feb. 1

Reesheda T. Williams, 27, of Centreville, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for no valid license and no insurance on Bluff Road at Sand Bank Road.

Dupo Police

Jan. 26

A 35-year-old Dupo man was charged with felony aggravated battery of a child and domestic battery after it is alleged that he struck a boy with the back of his hand and rubbed sandpaper on a young girl’s face.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 17

Jeffrey D. Scharf, 44, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 158.

Jan. 28

Robert S. Harrison, 48, of Millstadt, was arrested on multiple St. Clair County probation warrants and a warrant out of St. Louis in the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.

Jan. 30

Michael C. Robinett, 27, of Millstadt, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and domestic battery following an incident on Pine Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 28

A possible report of fraud involving an insurance company taking unauthorized payments from a resident’s bank account is under investigation.

Jan. 31

Dennis L. Amburn, 35, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

William E. Pribble, 29, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

The theft of items from a vacant farm property on KK Road is under investigation.

Feb. 2

Ahmed M. Abusharbain, 54, of St. Louis, was cited for improper use of electronic device on I-255.

Feb. 3

Melissa Shearer, 39, of New Athens, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 21

Tammy Boren, 49, of Ruma, was charged with forgery following a Dec. 15 incident at Circle K, 209 S. Market Street, during which she allegedly used a counterfeit $50 bill. She is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone, acetaminophen).

Feb. 3

Kurtis Grahlherr, 37, of Waterloo, was cited for criminal defacement of property after he allegedly threw a milkshake on a car in the 200 block of East Third Street.

Brent Goetz, 39, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for DUI and speeding on Route 3 at South Library Street.