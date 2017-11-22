R-T All-Local Volleyball Team

The local high school volleyball scene is chock full with talent, as evidenced by this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Volleyball Team. Many of the young women on this year’s team are underclassmen, meaning there’s even more success in store for 2018.

FIRST TEAM

Hannah Cope, Waterloo. This junior hitter earned all-conference honors after leading the Bulldogs in many categories this past fall. Cope finished with 153 points, 227 kills and 296 digs.

Guin Kohnz, Valmeyer. Another junior heads the list, as Kohnz ran the Pirates offense this season. The setter finished with 219 points, including 65 aces, and an eye-popping 769 assists.

Sam Seidel, Valmeyer. A senior outside hitter, Seidel teamed with her younger sister, Jessie, to form a dynamic duo for the Pirates. She finished with 159 points, 277 kills and 347 digs.

Jessie Seidel, Valmeyer. This super sophomore led the Pirates with 316 kills while also contributing 182 points. She’ll be back for even more success next season.

Mia Valleroy, Columbia. The junior class has another volleyball star in this strong hitter for the Eagles. She ranked among the team leaders in kills and blocks in 2017 and earned all-conference honors.

Skylar Geske, Waterloo. Yet another junior, this libero finished with 622 digs and 141 points for the Bulldogs.

Read the SECOND TEAM and HONORABLE MENTIONS in the November 22 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.