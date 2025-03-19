Young soccer champs

Ava Carter and Kenzie Nordike



Two local girls are national soccer champions. Ava Carter of Red Bud and Kenzie Nordike of Waterloo play for the U14 Lou Fusz Soccer Club, which defeated Indy Premier in the Girls Academy Champions Cup.

The finals took place March 6-11 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. This event featured the top 16 teams from Champions Cup Group play competing in a knock-out round, single-elimination format.

Ava and Kenzie had a special connection during the semifinal game when Ava played a through ball to Kenzie and she scored. In the championship final, Ava held a strong defense but also provided a strategic offense. Kenzie was also able to provide an unstoppable offense when she scored a goal with one minute left in the first half.

These girls will have their sights set on another national championship as they prepare for Girls Academy playoffs this June in Norco, Calif.