WSA Bulldogs JV1 | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- November 13, 2024

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Sports Association Bulldogs Junior Varsity 1 squad. Waterloo JV1, featuring players ages 10-11, defeated Red Bud JV1 by a score of 29-0 on Sunday to win the Southwestern Illinois Youth Football Conference title for its age division. Waterloo JV1 finished with a record of 9-1, avenging a Sept. 21 loss to Red Bud. The Bulldogs won 33-0 over Sparta to reach Sunday’s title game. Pictured, front row, from left, are Hudson Propst, Ethan Myers, Lincoln Heal, Cannon Dunaway, Cason Wolff, Nash Brinkmann, Raylan Pigg, Caden Wilson, Cyrus Buckley and Jackson Neff; second row: Lincoln Dlouhy, Bryce Reuter, Burke O’Donnell, Eli Cozean, Easton Meyers, Thomas North, Beck Latchem, Jon Lich and Caden Marquardt. In back are coaches Black Wolff, Jeff Neff, Sam Hand, Nathan Brinkmann and Bill Meyers.

