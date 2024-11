The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Eagles Hockey Club of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. The Eagles are off to a 3-1-1 start to their season, which puts them atop the MVCHA Varsity 1A standings. Columbia won 6-5 on Monday over Alton after tying Belleville last Tuesday, 2-2. Leading the way for the Eagles this season is senior Jack Reuss, who has 17 goals and one assist in five games played.ย