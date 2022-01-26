Wrong-way driver on I-255 captured after police pursuit

Neighboring police agencies were alerted about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday as a vehicle eluding St. Louis police crossed the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 eastbound in the westbound lanes into Illinois.

The vehicle, a black Lexus four-door, continued the wrong way on I-255 with flat tires due to driving over spike strips before the driver eventually bailed on foot on Route 3 in Dupo.

Police soon captured the suspect, who is wanted following an incident in St. Louis, in the area of Tommy Drive in Dupo.