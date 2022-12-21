WPD residency rule relaxed

The Waterloo City Council on Monday approved an amendment to its residency requirements for police department employees.

City ordinance now allows a Waterloo Police Department employee to reside within a 25-mile radius of City Hall, up from 10 miles previously.

The 10-mile residency radius is the requirement for all other city employees, per city code.

Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise said this change was to help keep his department attractive for new hires and in the recruiting process for future officers.

Similarly, the Columbia Police Department has a 25-mile residency requirement, Prosise said.

The Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said his department “encourages residency,” but it is not a requirement.

“We haven’t had a problem with employees wanting to move here,” Rohlfing said.

In other action from the meeting, the council approved a tax levy for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2023.

A total of $1,600,600 is to be levied upon all the taxable property in the city, per the ordinance approved Monday night.

Of that total, $690,000 will be levied for the police pension fund and $447,000 will be levied for the library.

Last year, the council approved a tax levy in the amount of $1,505,750 – $654,000 for the police pension fund and $435,000 for the library.

Aldermen also approved Motor Fuel Tax funds in the amount of $485,085.04 for the period of May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024, These funds go toward street repairs, snow removal and other road work in the city.

The council also authorized the use of $716,639.40 in Motor Fuel Tax funds for the ongoing Moore Street/Columbia Avenue Phases 5-6 project and authorized a payment of state federal invoice in the amount of $228,792.83 from Motor Fuel Tax funds for the Moore Street/Columbia Avenue project.

Motor Fuel Tax revenue and fees are calculated based on gallons sold. The fund is derived from a tax on the privilege of operating motor vehicles upon public highways.

Waterloo Public Works Director Tim Birk said Moore Street will be reopened to traffic from Route 3 to Columbia Avenue this Thursday following months of closure due to construction.

The remaining work to complete the project will be completed as weather permits, Birk said.

Lastly, the council approved an upgrade to Microsoft Office 2021 for 36 city computers used in City Hall, the police department and utility departments.