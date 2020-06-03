WPD getting LPR cameras

The Waterloo City Council on Monday night approved the purchase of license plate recognition cameras for the Waterloo Police Department.

The four LPR cameras will be purchased from UTILITRA in the amount of $30,878.40.

LPR cameras are a specialized type of video surveillance camera designed to capture numbers and letters of license plates on still or moving vehicles.

Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise said these cameras will be mounted on utlitity poles at the north and south ends of Route 3 as vehicles enter and leave the city. The cameras should be installed by the end of the month, he said.

The technology as part of these LPR cameras sends information that can be used by law enforcement agencies throughout the area to assist in locating stolen vehicles, finding missing people and arresting fugitives.

Columbia and Dupo are some of the other local police departments already using LPR cameras in their cities.



Pictured at center, Curt and Rebecca Simshauser of

Curt Simshauser Photo/Cinema were recognized during

Monday’s meeting of the Waterloo City Council for their

production of a virtual Memorial Day ceremony. Also

pictured, from left, are Alderman Clyde Heller, Mayor

Tom Smith and aldermen Stan Darter and Kyle Buettner.

Also at Monday’s meeting, which was held in the second floor of City Hall rather than the council chambers to accommodate social distancing requirements with all attendees wearing masks, the council OK’d the purchase of a variable frequency drive for Solar Turbine #12 in the amount of $37,249.06 from Solar Turbine, Inc.

Waterloo Director of Public Works Tim Birk said the purchase was to replace a part at the power plant that was 18 years old.

Also on Monday, Vickie Gardner, Sharon Glessner and Jared Nobbe were all reappointed to the library board for three-year terms to expire June 30, 2023.

During its May 18 meeting, the council approved measures in support of grants to local small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Resolutions in support of Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant Program applications for Beauty Network ($9,550), Heartland Travel ($25,000) and Infinity Tan & Spa ($25,000) were given the go-ahead.