World of Corn Award for Obernagel 

From left, George Obernagel III of Waterloo receives the World of Corn Award from new Illinois Corn Growers Association President Garret Hawkins of Valmeyer during the ICGA Annual Meeting held Nov. 26 in Bloomington.

George Obernagel III of Waterloo was the recipient of the Illinois Corn Growers Association’s top award, the World of Corn.

ICGA leaders honored Obernagel for his service to corn farmers at the ICGA Annual Meeting on Nov. 26 at the AgriCenter in Bloomington.

The World of Corn Award goes to individuals, organizations, or businesses for making significant contributions to the corn industry. The special award, now in its 35th year, was created to recognize the global importance of corn and specifically honor individual pacesetters that have made Illinois a leader in the corn industry.

“George Obernagel has been and continues to be a tremendous agriculture leader in Illinois. From leading the Illinois Corn Marketing Board in the 1990s to coordinating and hosting countless events that help Illinois corn develop key relationships with our elected officials today, George has left his mark on the corn industry in Illinois. We are excited to honor his legacy of service with this World of Corn Award,” said Dave Rylander, outgoing ICGA President.

Obernagel was asked to consider serving on the Illinois Corn Marketing Board by Joe Hampton, who later became the Illinois Director of Agriculture. Obernagel served six years, from 1991 to 1997.

When interviewed for the Illinois Corn 50th Anniversary book, he recalled learning a lot about exports, how to develop relationships with other countries, and how farmers played such a large role in helping themselves via checkoff boards. He was most involved in learning about and participating with the U.S. Meat Export Federation, USA Poultry and Egg Export Council, and U.S. Grains Council.

Obernagel served as the USMEF Chairman in 2001.

Obernagel grew up on Obernagel Family Farms near Smithton and graduated from McKendree University in Lebanon in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting.

He promptly began a 25-year career in banking, while helping with the family farm as much as possible.

Obernagel still owns and operates Obernagel Family Farms with his sister Helen, who lives in the farmhouse where the two grew up.

Off the farm, Obernagel is extremely active in the community and has received many awards for his service. He is a board member for Saint Louis University SSM Hospital, board chairman for McKendree University, vice chairman for Red Bud Regional Hospital, chairman for Southern Illinois Power Company, chairman of Monroe County Electric Cooperative, Illinois State Fair board member, First National Bank board member, and a consistory for St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

He has received the University of Illinois Friend of ACES Award, Honorary Valmeyer Alumni Award, Honorary Chapter FFA Degree for both Waterloo and Valmeyer FFA Chapters, and McKendree University distinguished Loyal Service Award.

“George is a farmer we can count on to show up for his community. Illinois Corn and its members are lucky enough to be considered his community. Thank you, George for your years of leadership,” said Rylander.