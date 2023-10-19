WJHS girls and ICS boys XC | Teams of the Week

The Republic-Times Teams of the Week are the Waterloo Junior High School girls and the Immaculate Conception School boys cross country teams. The WJHS girls (right) won the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state meet in DuQuoin on Saturday, with the ICS boys (left) winning the SIJHSAA Class S state meet. Lydia Huffman placed first overall to lead the Bulldogs, followed by Reese Davis-Grandcolas, Charley Funk, Hazel Rau, Jordyn Keller, Julia Briggs and Erin Lunk. Nicholas Holdener – a regional champion – was the top runner for the Crusaders in 14th place, followed by Owen Keefe, Nicholas Wahle, Will Dalpoas, Kelton Hines, Dante Gianino and Noah Burns.