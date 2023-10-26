CHS boys soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys soccer team coached by Jamey Bridges. The Eagles (16-3-4) defeated Father McGivney in penalty kicks on Thursday to win the Class 1A Glen Carbon Regional title and advance to the sectional round. Columbia opened sectional play Saturday with a 3-0 victory over rival Gibault to advance to Wednesday’s sectional final against Marquette, which it won 3-0 at Althoff High School in Belleville. The Eagles play at noon this Saturday in the Virden (North Mac) Supersectional.