WJHS cross country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School girls cross country squad coached by Taylor Sebestik. Led by repeat state champion Ali Kloeppel and runner-up Angelynn Kanyuck, the WJHS girls repeated as Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state cross country champions on Saturday. WJHS placed first out of 35 teams. Kloeppel won the race with a time of 10:50.34, followed by Kanyuck at 11:08.91. Waterloo’s Cameron Crump placed fourth at 11:14.16. Other top WJHS runners were Ava Rau in 11th place and Kamryn Rader in 12th place.