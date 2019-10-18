Millstadt Eighth Grade Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Millstadt Consolidated School eighth grade baseball team. Millstadt won the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class M state tournament on Thursday, 3-2 in eight innings over Nashville. Millstadt opened state tourney play with a 7-1 win over Pontiac on Oct. 5, followed by an 8-3 victory over Christopher on Oct. 8. Millstadt finished its season with a record of 17-4. Team members were Bryden Gryzmala, Casey Fultz, John Hilpert, Will Rockwell, Braden Fournie, Luke Allen, Cooper Isaak, Will Fessel, Noah Emge, Kaleb Johnston, Michael Robertson, Jake Stedman, Max Biehl, Jon Jenkins, Gabe Lueth and Brody O’Donnell. Coaches were Corey Muendlein and Rob Beatty.