Wide range of local PPP recipients

The Small Business Administration released detailed, loan-level data for almost 75 percent of the approximately $660 billion in loans from the small-business aid program called the Paycheck Protection Program, and over 50 Monroe County businesses received funds.

The data covers 4.9 million loans, including 57 businesses or nonprofits that received loans of over $150,000 here.

The organizations that got loans range from accountants to bars, to construction companies to churches.

Monroe County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Edie Koch said all local recipients of PPP loans were “well deserving.”

The program has again come under fire after the data revealed some questionable loans were given to large businesses, members of Congress and the Catholic church.

Many of the loans are forgivable, provided at least 75 percent of the funding is used to keep employees on payroll for at least eight weeks. The money can also be used for expenses like rent, utilities and loan payments.

For loans under $150,000, business names and addresses were not provided.

For all other loans, the SBA included names, addresses, zip codes, demographic data, name of lender, number of jobs supported, loan amount and more. Loan amounts are listed as a range.

The biggest recipient of the loans locally was First Class Workforce Solutions at 310 Vision Drive in Columbia. That company, which has offices across the country, got a loan in the $2-5 million range that it said would help retain 307 employees.

Randolph County saw two Red Bud-based businesses – Gateway FS and Weir Chevrolet – get loans in that range.

In the $1-2 million range, MAR Graphics in Valmeyer and Budnick Converting and George Weber Chevrolet in Columbia got loans.

Those businesses reported the loans would be used to retain 81, 109 and 100 jobs, respectively.

Red Bud’s The Material Works and Red Bud Industries also received loans in that amount.

The second most loans came in the second lowest amount range of $350,000-$1 million, as 15 companies got loans in that range.

Those loans went to help retain 1,035 local jobs, according to the applications, with the largest employer being Burris Management in Waterloo with 215 employees and the smallest being Heartland Barge Management in Columbia with 20.

Other notable entities that received loans in that amount range include Bob Brockland Buick-GMC, Ace Hardware and Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia and Human Support Services and Monroe County Electric Cooperative in Waterloo.

The most loans were the smallest range of $150,000-$350,000. Thirty-eight local businesses received loans in that range.

Companies said on applications that money would help retain a total of 1,163 jobs. The largest employer in that group is Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with 85 employees, while the smallest is Archview Metal Systems in Columbia with seven.

Other notable businesses in the group are Burris Restaurants, Gallagher’s Food Service, Gibault Catholic High School and Sunset Ford of Waterloo and Christ Community Church, Columbia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM, Garden Place Senior Living, Groceries of Southern Illinois, Hope Christian Church, Quality Collision, Reifschneiders, Topshooters and Trost Plastics in Columbia.

Groceries of Southern Illinois is the name of the company owned by Joe Koppeis that operates grocery stores in Freeburg and Nashville. Its office is located at 11 South in Columbia.

Similarly, there were errors in data that showed three businesses as being in Monroe County that are not here. In two cases, it appears the applicant listed the owner’s home address instead of the business address, and in another the billing address for the company is in Columbia but the business itself is in Missouri.

See below for a full list of businesses receiving funding.

Listed below are all businesses receiving PPP loans of $150,000 or more in Monroe County.

