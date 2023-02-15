WHS speech on to state

The accomplishments keep coming for the Waterloo High School speech team, which won a sectional championship Saturday at Belleville West. Up next is the IHSA State Speech Meet this weekend in Peoria.

Waterloo qualified seven of its 14 individual events for state and its Performance in the Round cast of Nathan Dell, Carissa Groves, Emerson Hill, Indy Otero, Erica Crook, Hannah Oleson, Wyatt Hansel, Elijiah Hansel, Derek Taylor, Liz Veath and Christian Hodges placed second at the sectional to also qualify for state.

Placing first were Lilly Prather and Mac Mercer in dramatic duet acting, Claire Papenberg in oratorical declamation and Kamryn Zavorka in original comedy.

Emma Wittenauer placed second in humorous interpretation and Mercer and Papenberg placed second in humorous duet acting.