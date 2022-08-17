WHS senior receives biotech training

Pictured, from left, are Waterloo High School senior Kennedy Voelker and National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center Executive Director John Caupert of Waterloo.

As part of ongoing efforts to provide hands-on training for all students, the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville launched a job shadowing program for high school students interested in learning about careers in biotechnology.

The Careers in Biotechnology job shadow program facilitates on-site learning opportunities at the NCERC facility for students who want to learn about how biotechnology intersects with several different career fields – including chemistry, biology, engineering, business, communication, marketing and others.

The program pairs high school students with NCERC’s individual staff members and gives students exposure to different career paths in an innovative research environment.

“Through my role as a member of the Waterloo School Board, I’ve seen the various ways high school students research and engage with different career fields. One of the most impactful ways to do so is to give students the opportunity to witness firsthand what a day looks like for a professional,” said John Caupert, NCERC Executive Director. “The biotechnology industry is growing rapidly, making it an ideal investment for those who want to pursue careers in a dynamic field while having the security of knowing their dream job will exist in 40 years.”

Career opportunities in biotechnology continue to grow as the industry diversifies and expands, creating long-term career options for students looking at higher education programs.

According to Schmidt Futures, the future global bioeconomy will be worth somewhere between $4 trillion and $30 trillion based on recent projections. Developing a diverse and dynamic workforce to power the current and future bioeconomy is critical to establishing a strong manufacturing foothold in the United States.

“This opportunity has given me a significant advantage in helping me refine what career path I want to pursue. I’ve found that hands-on learning is critically important, as it allows you to find what you will enjoy in your career and determine what you can be successful at,” said Kennedy Voelker, a senior at Waterloo High School and the first participant in NCERC’s job shadow program. “After having spent time with the NCERC staff, I’m eager to enter my senior year of high school and choose a university to continue my education in environmental science.”

To learn about the Careers in Biotechnology job shadow program, or any of NCERC’s other workforce training initiatives, visit EthanolResearch.com.