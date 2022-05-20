WHS girls track | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls track squad. The Bulldogs qualified nine athletes for the IHSA Class 2A State Track Meet taking place this weekend at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Marah Johnston won the 100 meter hurdles and Molly Grohmann won the high jump at last week’s Salem Sectional to qualify for state. Waterloo’s 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams also qualified for state by placing second in their respective events at Salem. The 4×200 relay team consists of Grohmann, Kristin Smith, Carleigh McFarlane and Taylor Thorsten. The 4×400 team consists of Grohmann, Johnston, Smith and Thorsten. The 4×800 team consists of Cameron Crump, Kamryn Rader, Angelynn Kanyuck and Danielle Mudd.