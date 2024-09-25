WHS girls cross country | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- September 25, 2024

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls cross country squad.  On a hot and humid Saturday morning, the Bulldogs dominated the field at the Highland Invitational in Alhambra with five runners in the top 10 (Cameron Crump, Ava Rau, Kamryn Rader, Emily Lepp and Calla Espenscheid) to place first overall. On Sept. 14, Waterloo placed first at the Belleville West Invitational in a tiebreaker over Mascoutah. Crump once again led the Bulldogs by finishing first overall. 

