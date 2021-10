The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls cross country team coached by Larry Huffman. At the Class 2A Highland Regional on Saturday, Waterloo ran to a second place finish to qualify for sectional competition as a team. Angelynn Kanyuck placed first, Danielle Mudd placed third and Cameron Crump placed fourth to pace the Bulldogs, who placed just three points behind regional champion Mascoutah. Earlier this month, Waterloo won the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet.