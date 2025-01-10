WHS boys wrestling | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- January 10, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys wrestling squad coached by Chase Guercio. The Bulldogs are off to a great start this season with a number of team and individual accomplishments. This past weekend, Waterloo competed in the cChicago Catholic Quad, defeating two of the three schools it faced. The Bulldogs fell to St. Rita of Cascia but downed De La Salle and Fenwick. With his pin over No. 2 state ranked Jack Paris of Fenwick, Waterloo’s Jackson Deutch moved into third place all-time in career wins at WHS with 110. 

