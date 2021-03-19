WHS boys bowling | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys bowling team. The Bulldogs finished their season at 10-2 for second place in the Mississippi Valley Conference and claimed second place in the final round of the Southern Shootout on Thursday at St. Clair Bowl. “In a normal year, we’d be going to state,” WHS head coach Matt Beck said. Logan DeFosset placed second individually at the shootout. This season, the top three averages for the boys were Brady Stumpf (210), Adam Griest (206) and DeFosset (198). Pictured, front row, from left, are Carson Harwell, Gavin Hearren and Griest; back row: Coach Beck, Stumpf, Gavin Juelfs and DeFosset.