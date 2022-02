The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys basketball team coached by Allen Siedle. The Bulldogs recorded their 18th victory of the season in the opening round of the Class 3A Centralia Regional on Saturday, marking the first time the program has reached the 18-win mark since 2007. Siedle was a player on that 2007 hoops squad. Waterloo also posted its first winning season since the 2013-14 campaign.