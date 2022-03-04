Raging Bulldogs | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs hockey squad. The Raging Bulldogs battled Granite City in a tight three-game series for the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association finals, falling 5-4 in Game 3 on Monday night. The first two games were decided in shootouts, with Freeburg-Waterloo winning Game 2 on Thursday. The Raging Bulldogs won the MVCHA Varsity East division with a regular season record of 21-2-1 and led the league in total goals scored with 209.