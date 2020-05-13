Wednesday morning crash in Columbia

No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

Police said a 2016 Isuzu NPR box truck driven by Marcus Albright, 24, of Pacific, Mo., was traveling south on Route 3 and attempted to turn left onto North Main with a green light but no arrow. His truck was struck by a Beelman tractor-trailor driven by Jacob Hanke, 37, of Richview, that was traveling north on Route 3.

Albright was cited for failure to yield-turning left.