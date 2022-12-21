Wednesday crash in Waterloo

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a two-vehicle accident with road blockage on southbound Route 3 near North Market Street in front of the State Bank North Pointe branch.

One lane of Route 3 was blocked while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

One vehicle was a red sedan driven by a Papa John’s pizza employee. The other vehicle was a white Ford SUV.

There was no immediate report regarding injuries.

