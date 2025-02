Emergency personnel responded about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a single-car crash in the area of 8330 Triple Lakes Road in rural St. Clair County.

Responding agencies included the Columbia and Prairie du Pont fire departments, Columbia EMS and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

The male driver of the vehicle did not report an injury but was trapped inside his car following the crash.

The Columbia Fire Department cleared the scene at 1:55 p.m.