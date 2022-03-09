Waterloo sets budget schedule

The Waterloo City Council on Monday night set a schedule for the adoption of the city’s annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins May 1.

Per the schedule of proceedings related to the budget, a copy of the tentative budget will be provided to aldermen and the mayor on or before March 18, with a copy also in the city clerk’s office and in the lobby of City Hall on or before that date.

A public notice will be published in the Republic-Times on March 23 informing the community of a public hearing on the budget set for 7:15 p.m. April 14.

In other news from Monday’s meeting, an Illinois Municipal Electric Agency electric efficiency program incentive check was presented to Morrison-Talbott Library in the amount of $5,509.53 for the recent installation of LED lighting in the building.

The council also voted to authorize the city’s 2022 customer self-generation net metering policy and 2022 self-generation interconnection policy. Eligible on-site generating facilities defined in this policy are renewable generating facilities such as photovoltaic facilities and small wind turbines, and may include technology to store renewable energy at the customer’s premises.

The council approved the city’s annual $7,500 contribution to Western Egyptian, which operates a senior center at 207 W. Fourth Street that provides services including congregate and home-delivered meals, transportation, information and Medicare D assistance.

Aldermen also approved exterior building materials (LP smart siding) for a combined commercial/residential property to be built at 203 W. Mill Street, and granted a special use permit to allow for a residence above the future commercial business at that location.

Alderman Clyde Heller was serving as Mayor Pro Tem during the meeting in Mayor Tom Smith’s absence.

During the Feb. 22 council meeting, aldermen approved the annexation of 19.71 acres of land east of Benjamin Lane into the City of Waterloo.

This land will be developed by Dennis R. and Virginia L. Brand Trust as part of Remlok Phase 4, the preliminary plat of which was also approved on Feb. 22.