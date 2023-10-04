Waterloo OKs projects, hears updates 

The Waterloo City Council approved a handful of measures and heard project updates during its regular meeting Monday night at City Hall.

Updating a report from last week, the council approved a preliminary plat for phase two of Gateway Business Park next to MotoMart – formerly Fast Stop – at the corner of Route 3 and Park Street (Route 156).

The Waterloo Planning Committee had recently approved this preliminary plat calling for four future commercial lots – zoned B-3 central business district – next to MotoMart with a condition that a proposed public connector road be completed from Route 3 to Lakeview Drive.

Waterloo Zoning Administrator Nathan Krebel said the property owner has agreed with this new connector road condition.

At least one national retail chain has expressed interest in building in that area next to the gas station.

In other action, the council approved an agreement allowing for electronic billing and payment processes for the city. A point-of-sale terminal will be available at City Hall as a result of this agreement.

Aldermen also approved a change order in the amount of $30,577 for additional work required as part of an asphalt project on the City Hall parking lot. This brings the total amount of the project to $71,877.

A beautification grant check in the amount of $3,642.50 was presented to Brian Hart (pictured below, at left) for work completed at Mill Street Treasures, 125 W. Mill Street.

The council approved three other beautification grant applications Monday night: Petri Insurance at 119 W. Mill Street, Salt + Honey Bistro and Event Space at 610 S. Market Street, and Pound4Pound/Heartland Women’s Health at 725 and 723 Station Crossing.

For more information on the city’s beautification grant program, call City Hall at 618-939-8600 and ask for an application.

A proclamation designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month was also read by Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter.

Speaking on behalf of the Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois was Kay Clements of Waterloo, who talked about the importance of domestic violence awareness.

“It’s just something I’m really passionate about,” said Clements, whose daughter was killed as a result of domestic violence.

Clements mentioned that the center has tied purple ribbons around utility poles in Waterloo and other local communities in recognition of this special month.

Another promotion as part of this recognition is “Paint the Town Purple,” during which local businesses decorate with that color to let domestic violence survivors know they are not alone.

The Violence Prevention Center offers a 24-hour crisis hotline for anyone seeking help with domestic violence or abuse. That number is 618-235-0892.