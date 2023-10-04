Millstadt Library getting makeover

Pictured, from left, are librarian Elizabeth Harter, Millstadt Library Director Nichole Lauko and librarian Megan Averitt.

Millstadt Library recently announced remodeling plans that will affect its hours over the next few weeks, ultimately making the space brighter and more welcoming to visitors.

According to Millstadt Library Director Nichole Lauko, the renovation process was meant to start Monday but has been delayed to Friday, with the remodel expected to be complete by Oct. 18.

The main library will be closed for the next two weeks, with the organization’s “tiny library” open with modified hours and services.

Most recently announced hours for the tiny library are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lauko explained that these renovations are not directly related to a recent voter referendum concerning an annexing of nearby districts into the Millstadt library district which was on the ballot last year.

While the funds from that annex seemingly would have provided the funds needed to build a new library for the community, Lauko said this ongoing renovation should be smaller but still impactful.

“The referendum didn’t pass, so we’re not going to be able to expand any square footage, but what we’d like to do is at least do a little renovation on the space that we currently have just to make it a little more user friendly for all of our patrons,” Lauko said.

Lauko listed a myriad of changes the library will be undergoing, from a new, more colorful coat of paint to a new main desk – the library shared a video of the old desk being split in half in order to get it out of the building – as well as the installation of new carpet to replace the 15-year-old carpeting.

She also mentioned that new lights were being installed, and the library’s collection will be moved around to allow for easier access to the space for larger community events.

Lauko said much of the remodeling has been made possible thanks to a number of grants as well as some donations from a St. Louis County library.

“It’s a lot of getting grants and working on what we have with what we have,” Lauko said. “We’re gonna move a lot of our books around, too, hopefully to make the space a little more community centered. We end up moving most of the library when we’re doing our bigger programs, so hopefully this will help us alleviate that.”

Previously, amid last year’s referendum, Lauko bemoaned how dark and cramped the library facilities were given its substantial collection and storage needs.

She expressed hope that these problems will hopefully be addressed – as much as they can be in the library’s current home – with the remodeling project.

For more information on the Millstadt library, located at 115 W. Laurel Street, and to keep up with remodeling progress, visit millstadt-library.org.